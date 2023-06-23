Ideology of Uddhav fully compromised: Shiv Sena Shinde faction

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena attacked the Shiv Sena (UBT) for changing their ideology, the foundation of which was laid by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

"Looking at situation right now, one can easily say that Uddhav Thackeray's ideology is completely compromised. He sat next to the ones who have been opposing the repeal of Article 370. It was Balasaheb's dream that if made the prime minister for one day, he would repeal the article," Industries Minister Uday Samant said.

Samant added that there is no ideological common ground between the opposition meeting conducted in Patna. "They got united just to safeguard the future of their sons and daughters. There is no challenge since they have no common ideology through which they can build a foundation," he said, adding, "Maharashtra will not accept Nitish Kumar as the Prime Minister of India."

Taking a jibe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for attending the meeting in Patna, Samant said that all those parties who are struggling for their existence attended the meeting.

"The meeting will have no political impact and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win yet again in 2024," said Samant.

Tearing into the opposition unity, Samant said that the opposition parties in Maharashtra should first get their house in order.

"MVA itself is in shambles. Sena (UBT) has no future, NCP should first sort out their family issues and the Congress state President has no power in his own party. They are claiming that that the opposition front is to save democracy, but the fact is that they want to save themselves and their families from being politically irrelevant," said Samant.

Samant added said that questions must be asked to the Sena (UBT) leaders about who attended the meeting and whether there was a discussion of Article 370 in the meeting.

"Do they also not support the construction of Shri Ram temple? What is their stand on these issues?" asked Samant.

Samant noted that even after the first meeting, the opposition front was not able to announce their PM candidate.

"The biggest irony of the meeting is that the person who formed the government with the support of the BJP is the host of the anti-BJP front meeting. What is the guarantee that Nitesh Kumar himself will not side with the BJP after the next elections? All this is just an eye-wash, but the public has seen the real faces of these people and they will show them their place in the elections," Samant added.