If Agnipath is good BJP leaders should enroll their children in it: Goa Congress

If the Agnipath armed forces enrolment scheme is that good, then top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders should enrol their children in it first, Goa Congress spokesperson Captain Viriato Fernandes said on Wednesday.

Fernandes, a former captain in the Indian Navy, said at press conference here that if Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah could seek an extension of his term as the secretary of the Board of Cricket Council of India, why couldn't the youth enrolling under the Agnipath scheme opt for an extension in the armed forces' service after four years?

“We want to ask BJP MPs and MLAs, how many of their children are serving in defence? Please tell even if one (is a part of it)?" Fernandes said.

"If the Agnipath scheme is so good, then the BJP leaders should lead by example and enrol their children in it. A contract scheme of four years of hiring and firing is not in the interest of the nation,” he stated.

"The central government was targeting defence forces with a short-sighted pro-crony capitalist policy after trying to push such policies in the agriculture and economic sectors, which“failed miserably," said the Congress party’s official spokesperson.

“Now (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s ‘buri nazar’ (evil eye) is on defence, with ill-conceived policy called Agnipath, and they are justifying that it is introduced as there is severe shortage of trained manpower in three services,” Fernandes said.

"If they are facing shortage now, then why was recruitment over the last two years stopped? Is it because the 2024 elections are near that they are planning such haphazard recruitment?” the Congress member said.