Would cross 200 if Oppn contest poll together: Ambedkar

If Sena, NCP, Cong and VBA contest together, we will cross 200: Ambedkar 

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Ambedkar formally entered into an alliance ahead of the local bodies polls in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai ,
  • Jan 28 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 15:56 ist
Prakash Ambedkar. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid intense war of words in the opposition camp, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder-president Prakash Ambedkar pitched for inclusion on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Over the last week, there has been hectic political developments after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Ambedkar formally entered into an alliance ahead of the local bodies polls in Maharashtra and in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls. 

“I am very clear…if we all (NCP, Congress, Shiv Sena and VBA) together contest the polls we would cross 200…and if Shiv Sena and VBA contest together we would cross 150,” Ambedkar told reporters. 

Also Read | All is not well in Maha Vikas Aghadi

Speaking further, he said: “It is Thackeray who would be convincing them, but they (Congress and NCP) would have to take a final call (on the alliance).” 

When asked whether VBA would be included in MVA, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said: “When there are no discussions, where is the question of accepting or not.” 

Also Read | In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, PM Modi will break all records and NDA will retain power: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Senior leaders of the NCP and Congress maintained that the alliance of VBA is limited to Shiv Sena group led by Thackeray and the other partners and allies have nothing to do with it. 

It may be mentioned ever since the Shiv Sena and VBA had an alliance, Ambedkar, a two-time Lok Sabha MP and one-term Rajya Sabha MP, has been hitting out at Congress and NCP and accused them of a proposed alliance involving Congress-NCP-VBA failing before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Prakash Ambedkar
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi
Maha Vikas Aghadi
MVA
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra
Maharashtra News
Congress 
VBA
Sharad Pawar
NCP
India News
India Politics

What's Brewing

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Fan's 87K-sq-ft portrait leaves Sonu Sood awed

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

Is that a cat fight or just play? Science has an answer

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon

'Tomb Raider' series in the works at Amazon

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

Sequence of events in Memphis police beating of Nichols

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

Just happens: ‘Pathaan’ director on Box Office history

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

The wild, wicked world of caricatures

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

DH Toon | Pak seeks talks with Modi to resolve issues

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Aboriginal designs meet Indian motifs

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

Top French university bans students from using ChatGPT

 