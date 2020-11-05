If UP govt capable of taking Mumbai's FilmCity, they can: Maharsahtra CM

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday assured to give a major boost to the entertainment sector by creating world-class facilities, following the Uttar Pradesh government’s move to build a mega FilmCity closer to New Delhi

“There are talks of taking Mumbai’s FilmCity to Uttar Pradesh….take it there…good…if you have capability surely take it there…however, in Maharashtra, we will ensure that what comes out is quality,” Thackeray said at a webinar on ‘Envisioning Film & Media Entertainment policy for Maharashtra’.

Paying rich tributes to Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, the chief minister said that a “Marathi-manoos” laid the foundation of the film industry.

“Maharashtra was janmabhoomi and karmabhoomi of Dadasaheb Phalke…today the biggest national award is named after him…we will continue the rich tradition,” he said.

Responding to suggestions from various stakeholders, he said that the State government will work in creating affordable theatres and cinema houses. “Today for sound mixing, people go to London…why cannot we have such facilities in Mumbai,” he said at the deliberations hosted by Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation Ltd.

Without going into specifics, he said that the government would sit together with stakeholders of the entertainment industry and work together creating mega facilities and would even scout for a location.

Thackeray’s statement assumes significance in the wake of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s plan to make a mega FilmCity in his state close to the national capital of New Delhi.

“Film production in Maharashtra today should be of good quality. For that you need technology, you need space, make an action plan accordingly. Set priorities, we will definitely work on it,” Thackeray assured.

According to him, films are part of people’s life. “When you see a film, you often feel that you are part of it…knowingly or unknowingly you become part of it,” he said.

“This industry is seen only as a medium of entertainment. It is easy to make one cry but it is difficult to make one laugh or smile,” he said, adding that the entertainment industry has always come forward to wipe out tears of people.

“You have always been with us during crises including the Covid-19 pandemic. Rohit Shetty made a beautiful and effective public awareness film with Amitabh Bachchan and other actors,” he said.

Thackeray also recalled how his late father Bal Thackeray used to make show cards.

My father was a politician but also an artist, a cartoonist,” he said, recalling the family’s association with legends like Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh and Manna Dey. “Its like family,” he said.