If you have ED, I have CD: Eknath Khadse

In what rings alarm bells for BJP, a veteran politician and NCP leader Eknath Khadse said that he would not be cowed down by threats of investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate.

“If you have ED, I have the CD,” said Khadse with his unique sense of humour.

His comments came as he joined the NCP in presence of its supremo Sharad Pawar. Without naming former Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, he said that for the last four years he has been completely sidelined and false cases were mounted on him including that of land-grabbing and molestation.

“I will show now who has grabbed how much land,” he said.

“Income Tax department probed against me…there were two Anti-Corruption Bureau inquiries against me, one in Nashik and another in Pune…but nothing came out, and then there was a case of molestation,” he said.