IFFI 2019: 'Despite the fog' highlights refugee crisis

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Wednesday screened a film on the refugee crisis in Europe during a press conference held before the inauguration.

The film, 'Despite the fog', was directed by a Serbian film director Goran Paskaljevic, who later spoke about the film to the audience. The film talks about an orphaned refugee -Ali, who is in search of a better life. The story dwells further into his acceptance by an Italian couple, lamenting over their deceased child. The couple, however, faces evident shares of Xenophobic encounters from their family.

Despite the fog is also the opening film at the IFFI 2019.

Responding to a question on whether he sees a solution to refugee crisis, he said, "Obviously, the fact that I have made a film means I am optimistic, but it is very hard". He added that the middle class is very skeptical about refugees.

Paskaljevic said the film arose from a question he asked himself: "If you find a (hapless) child in the middle of the road, would you take him home? For most people, the answer is no."

"People feel that the refugees come to their land and take away their opportunities, which is not true," he said.