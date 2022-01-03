IIFL Foundation launches vaccine delivery through drone

The IIFL Foundation has partnered with the Central and state governments to start Maharashtra’s first vaccine delivery through drones in inaccessible Jawhar taluka of Palghar district.

The drone-based vaccine delivery by IIFL Foundation is one of the country’s first vaccine delivery operations with a 5kg payload and 25 kilometre range. IIFL Foundation’s drone-based vaccine delivery project was a part of its ‘Conquer Covid’ program to support the government’s last mile vaccine delivery mission.

IIFL Foundation, which runs one of India’s largest girl child education initiatives, has increased the scope of its health program in addition to education since the onset of Covid pandemic with a larger budget and increased area of operation.

The Foundation has contributed to the government’s efforts in terms of contribution to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, sponsoring health equipment, health gears, ration kits and oxygen cylinders through government and non-government partners.

The drone for IIFL Foundation was developed by BlueInfinity foundation, a startup based in Mumbai. Speaking on drone-based vaccine delivery Madhu Jain, director, IIFL Foundation said, “last mile vaccination is the key requirement in achieving 100% vaccination in India. We have partnered with various government agencies at centre and in Maharashtra to contribute to the last mile vaccination drive through drone.”

“This is an essential requirement to reach out to Indians residing in faraway and inaccessible areas, where road access is not possible or very difficult and takes a lot of time, which results in wastage of perishable vaccines and other health supplies,” she said.

The first drone-based vaccine delivery carried 300 vaccines to Zaap village in Jawhar, which helped 100 per cent vaccination of the village, which is located in a difficult hilly terrain.

Additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas, who launched the drone services said, “IIFL Foundations efforts are commendable towards last mile vaccination. In the first delivery itself the task which would have otherwise taken more than one hour, was completed in just a little over nine minutes. We would want this to continue in other difficult terrains for last mile vaccination.”