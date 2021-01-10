IIT protest: Goa govt violating human rights, alleges Congress

Days after protesters opposing the upcoming IIT campus in Goa clashed with the police, the Congress on Sunday alleged that the state government was violating human rights by filing cases against the people who had participated in the agitation, an allegation rubbished by the ruling BJP.

On January 6, protesters had attacked police personnel with stones at Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari tehsil who responded with lathicharge.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus is proposed on a 10 lakh square metre area in Shel-Malaulim and Guleli villages, some 50 kilometres from Panaji.

The villagers are opposing the project claiming that it would rob away their precious lands.

"Activist like Shailendra Velingkar was illegally arrested and assaulted in the police custody. The ruling BJP has been indulging in human right violations by filing cases against all the protesters who don't want the IIT at Sattari," alleged Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar in a press conference.

Shailendra Velingkar is son of former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar.

"Do police have any rights to assault people by taking them in custody? In Shailendra Velingkar case, who gave permission to the police to assault him?" Chodankar asked.

He said the BJP has become frustrated.

Chodankar demanded Shailendra Velingkar be examined by a panel of doctors.

"The BJP government is trying to terrorise farmers, locals of Shell Melaulim village, political leaders and others. Police are taking law into hands by assaulting and attacking activists. This should stop," Chodankar said.

BJP Goa spokesman Damodar Naik told PTI that the law was taking its own course.

He rubbished the allegations of Chodankar as "baseless".