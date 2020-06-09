IIT students develop app for seamless air travel experience

Amid the heralding of new normal, students of Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati have developed a mobile application, ‘Flyzy’, to provide a seamless air travelling experience to passengers during the pandemic.

The application has been developed by Deepak Meena, 3rd-year B.Tech student, Department of Chemistry, IIT Guwahati, Hansraj Patel, 3rd year B.Tech student, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Guwahati, and Arjit Singh, 4th year B.Tech. student, Department of Electrical Engineering, JMIT.

The mission is to build Flyzy into India’s finest aviation IT company for providing a stress-free and safe journey to flyers.

The aim of the application is to provide contactless boarding keeping in mind the easier baggage drop, manageable parking, better shopping experience and providing necessary updates during the whole journey.

The focus of the start-up is the software that they have developed and will be installed at the airports.

The application is their way of taking the software to the public. The idea behind a mobile-based software is the majority of the people have a smartphone. Moreover, it's a hybrid software which will support face-biometric recognition in the future, without even changing the complete software system of the airport.

Passengers can shop from the airport using the application and can also pay from the application. They can either opt for the takeaway or gate delivery option. The application also supports multi-currency payments.

For food ordering purpose, the app dynamically suggests the passenger the best option he could choose, based on the flight status. For instance, if the flight departs in 1 hour, the app will suggest the passenger the food items that could be prepared within the available time.

The application also has a Smart UI Assistant which helps the elderly to use the app easily. Other features of the application include real-time flight notifications, universal Web Check-in portal, check-in baggage status and map of the airport.

Talking about their work, Flyzy team said, "Flyzy app will make the air-travel completely personalised by bringing everything on the phone, secure as the app is hosted on the cloud and proper IATA and DGCA guidelines were followed, and contactless.”

The founders believe that the application will help the aviation industry save money as the process will become automated, faster and easier. The company provides an end-to-end service at a low infrastructure cost. The team is already in the process of speaking to the authorities for implementing the application at some airports.

Flyzy has been developed as per International Air Transport Association (IATA) guidelines. Sankalp Borthakur, an alumnus of IIT Guwahati, is the Advisor of the start-up.