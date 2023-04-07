'Illegal' film studio demolished in Mumbai

'Illegal' film studio demolished in Mumbai

The studio was declared as 'illegal' by a green tribunal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  Apr 07 2023, 11:55 ist
  updated: Apr 07 2023, 11:57 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday demolished an "illegally built" film studio in the Madh-Marve area of ​​Mumbai, reported ANI

The studio was demolished following court orders declaring it as "illegal". 

More to follow...

Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News

