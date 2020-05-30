Illegal telephone exchange busted in Mumbai

Illegal telephone exchange busted in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 30 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 19:05 ist

In a major swoop, the Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai police busted an illegal telephone exchange from the Gowandi suburbs of India's financial capital on Saturday.

The coordinated raid was carried out based on inputs that the Mumbai Police received from Military Intelligence. 

"It was a coordinated operation based on the information that we received from Jammu & Kashmir of MI," said Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Crime Branch-CID.

A 38-year man, who was running the network, has been arrested. SIM cards and SIM boxes have been seized.

Mumbai
telephone exchanges

