Illegal telephone exchange busted in Mumbai

In a major swoop, the Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai police busted an illegal telephone exchange from the Gowandi suburbs of India's financial capital on Saturday.

The coordinated raid was carried out based on inputs that the Mumbai Police received from Military Intelligence.

"It was a coordinated operation based on the information that we received from Jammu & Kashmir of MI," said Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Crime Branch-CID.

A 38-year man, who was running the network, has been arrested. SIM cards and SIM boxes have been seized.