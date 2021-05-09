IMA questions unavailability of medicines, oxygen amid Covid-19 crisis

At a time when India is reeling under severe shortage of medicines and medical oxygen to treat patients of Covid-19, the Maharashtra chapter of the IMA has asked the administration to make available everything needed for treatment.

“While the supply of necessary drugs like Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and medical Oxygen is extremely deficient, how are hospitals or doctors are supposed to procure it? The deficient supply should not be masked by putting the onus of procurement on doctors and hospitals. This is unacceptable,” IMA-Maharashtra president Dr Ramkrishna Londhe and honorary state secretary Dr Pankaj Bandarkar said.

The professional body of doctors also called upon the government to put an end to the unethical trade of drugs and oxygen.

“It is the duty of our doctors to give the best treatment to patients and we are doing that. It is the duty of the administration to make available all the necessary requirements for proper treatment of the patients.

"Unfortunately the concerned authorities have not made adequate arrangements to make the supply of drugs and oxygen adequate and seamless and the onus of procuring the same is put on the shoulders of the medical practitioner which is unacceptable and if continued would make it difficult for doctors and hospitals across the state, especially in small towns and villages, to continue catering to Covid patients,” said IMA-Maharashtra president-elect Dr Suhas Pingle.

Also read: Variant accelerating India's Covid explosion: WHO top scientist

“The IMA is fighting this war for people. But severe scarcity of the necessary injections like Remdesivir, Tocilizumab and medical oxygen is creating havoc. Hospitals and doctors are feeling helpless. While doctors are responsibly delivering righteous healthcare against every odd, we are not receiving the responsible backbone support from the administration. Lack of proactive arrangements of the necessary drugs, oxygen is causing problems,” the IMA-Maharashtra said in a statement.

Also read: British scientists warn over Indian coronavirus variant

“Doctors are struggling day and night to save lives in this pandemic. It is highly unfortunate that the same doctors have to witness the death of their patients and their own colleagues for the lack of oxygen and medications; thereby causing tremendous stress on their psychological well being.

"IMA with its all doctors is fighting this war for people & should fight against the virus till we win. We assure people about our dedication and devotion for the human cause. IMA values the ethicality and professionalism,” it said.