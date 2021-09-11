IMD forecasts more rain in Mumbai, Konkan, Western Maharashtra

Mumbai, the rest of Konkan, and Western Maharashtra are expected to receive 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in the next three-four days, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

“The low-pressure area developed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to get converted into depression and move north-north-west in next couple of days. It is expected to bring more intense showers over Western Maharashtra, Konkan including Mumbai region starting from Sunday,” the official said.

The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Raigad, Pune, Ratnagiri, Satara and Kolhapur while a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Wardha, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts. An orange alert means local officials should remain prepared in case showers intensify.

The yellow alert indicates less chances of heavy rain. The rest of Maharashtra is expected to receive light to moderate showers in the next 3-4 days.

There could be more rain on Monday in northern Maharashtra as well as parts of eastern Vidarbha and Marathwada, the IMD said. However, the intensity of the showers will be higher in Western Maharashtra and Konkan region, said the met department.

The intensity would decrease on Tuesday and Wednesday but some areas will continue to get showers, the forecast stated.

