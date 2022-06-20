Orange alert for Mumbai & Thane, heavy rains predicted

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, predicts very heavy rains till June 21

The orange-colour coded warning for heavy rains on June 20-21 was issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the IMD said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 20 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2022, 16:15 ist
People use umbrellas and raincoats to shield themselves as they walk on a road amid rainfall, in Mumbai. PTI Photo

The India Meteorological Department on Monday issued an 'orange alert' to Mumbai and Thane for very heavy rainfall till June 21.

The orange-colour coded warning for heavy rains on June 20-21 was issued for the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, the IMD said.

The IMD has four-colour coded alerts, namely green (no warning), yellow (watch), orange (alert) and red (warning).

