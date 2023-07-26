IMD sounds red alert for Mumbai amid heavy rainfall

Amid heavy rainfall throughout the day, the financial capital of Mumbai has been placed on “red alert” warning of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Thursday.

The alert, incidentally coincides with the 18th anniversary of the 26th July, 2005 deluge in Mumbai.

The adjoining districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad - which comprises the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) too are receiving heavy rainfall.

The Maharashtra government is constantly reviewing the situation.

Also Read | Landslide behind multi-storey building in Mumbai; no casualty, evacuation under way

The Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Observatory pf IMD has issued “Extremely Heavy Rainfall Warning” (Red Alert) for Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts from 8 pm Wednesday till Thursday afternoon.

“Mumbai’s alert is upgraded from Orange to Red…heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai,” said KS Hosalikar, Head, IMD-Pune.

In view of the weather situation BMC’s Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Iqbal Singh Chahal has declared a holiday for all municipal, government and private primary, secondary and higher secondary schools and all colleges in Mumbai on Thursday.

“BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, stay indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration,” the BMC said.

During the last 36 hours, 100 to 150 mm rainfall on an average in Mumbai.

The suburban train services of Central Railway and Western Railway were running normally, however, the road traffic was badly affected because of potholes and damaged roads.

There have been reports of water logging also in Mumbai.

The deluge of 26 Jul, 2005 is one of the worst incidents that Mumbai had ever witnessed. Mumbai (603.4 kms) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) , which is spread over 6,355 sq kms, could not withstand the pressure of nearly 944.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours. A high tide was accompanied by rainfall following a cloudburst. It had left over 500 dead and lakhs homeless in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts. The rail, road and air traffic came to a standstill for 2 days. The total losses were estimated to be Rs 2,000 crore.