In 2 months, Maharashtra's coronavirus death toll jumped from 1 to 696

On March 17, a 64-year-old man, with a foreign travel history, died in Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. The demise of the senior citizen was the first COVID-19 death in Maharashtra.

Exactly, two months later, on May 16, the deaths in Mumbai stands at 696 and Maharashtra at 1,135. Statewide, on an average, the deadly pandemic is claiming 18 to 20 lives a day.

As regards the number of positive cases, Mumbai and Maharashtra has 18,555 and 30,796 cases, respectively.

The first two positive cases that were detected in Maharashtra was in Pune on March 9. Maharashtra is now the worst-affected state with nearly 30 percent of the cases and deaths in India.

Mumbai continues to be the COVID-19 hotspot of India. The Maharashtra government's Public Health and Medical Education departments as well as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation is expecting a big spike in Mumbai cases during the end of May and first week of June.

While Mumbai will reel under the big spike, the south west monsoon will make an entry, that brings in a new set of problems in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

Mumbai has 24 municipal wards and in five of the wards, the positive cases are very high. The worst-hit area is Asia’s biggest slum cluster of Dharavi and surroundings of Dadar and Mahim (G/North Ward) with the largest chunk of over 1,300 cases.

Then, it is the Worli-Prabhadevi area (G/South Ward) with over 1,200 cases, Byculla and vicinity (E Ward) with more 1,100 cases, Andheri west (K/West Ward) with over 1,000 and Wadala-Antop Hill-Matunga (F/North Ward) with more than 1000 cases.

Besides Mumbai, the other worst-hit are Pune Division with 212 deaths (4149 cases), Nashik Division with 78 fatalities (1,256 cases), Thane-Raigad with 72 deaths (4,638 cases). Next are Akola Division with 28 fatalities (466 cases), Aurangabad Division with 26 deaths (966 cases), Kolhapur Division with 5 fatalities (173 cases), Latur Divison with 5 deaths (101 cases), and Nagpur Division 3 fatalities and (361 cases).

The BMC, Maharashtra government along with private sector, is creating massive isolation and quarantine facilities.