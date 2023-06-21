In a first, DRI officers seize 3.22 kg 'black cocaine' worth Rs 32 cr

In a first, revenue intelligence officers have seized 'black cocaine' weighing 3.22 kg worth Rs 32 crore being smuggled into India via Ahmedabad International Airport.

Based on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a Brazilian national travelling from Sau Paulo to Ahmedabad International Airport.

Although the passenger's trolley and cabin bag did not reveal any concealment, it was, however, observed that the base and walls of the bag had an unusually thick rubbery material and were turning granular on applying pressure.

Read | €400 million worth of cocaine found floating off Sicily

"The material was examined by a team of Forensic Science lab officers with specialized field-testing kit which showed presence of Cocaine. Accordingly, 3.22 kg of the substance was seized under provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. The passenger accepted his active role in smuggling of Cocaine and was arrested," a finance ministry statement said.

'Black cocaine' is a designer drug wherein cocaine is mixed with charcoal and other chemicals to give it black rubbery appearance to camouflage and to evade detection by Canines and field-testing kit.

This modus operandi to smuggle cocaine is unique and this is the first instance of seizure of 'Black Cocaine' by DRI, the ministry added.