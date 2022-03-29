In a first, Goa assembly elects an ST member as Speaker

BJP MLA Ramesh Tawadkar on Tuesday became the first Scheduled Tribe legislator to be appointed Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly.

Tawadkar defeated his rival, Congress leader Aleixo Sequeira by 24 to 15 votes during the election to the Speaker of the House. The BJP-led coalition government has the support of 25 MLAs in the 40-member assembly. The election was conducted by pro-tem Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar, a BJP MLA.

"This is a constitutional post. I will make efforts towards doing it justice. I will maintain the sanctity of the House and follow the rules. I will take members from the ruling and opposition along while running the House," Tawadkar said in his remarks after being elected as Speaker.

Tawadkar has previously served as the Sports Minister in a BJP-led dispensation from 2012 to 2017 and is a legislator from the Canacona assembly constituency which borders Karnataka's Karwar district. He was a physical education teacher in a South Goa school before actively taking up politics.

Tawadkar also said that he would look to dispel the notion that only a minister in the cabinet can carry out developmental works in his or her own constituency.

"Many think that this can be achieved only if one is a Minister. I do not agree with it because, in the last year, I have carried out many tasks without even being an MLA," Tawadkar said.

