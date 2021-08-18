In future, recommendations for boosters will come: Scientist

Studies are underway for Covid-19 vaccine booster doses and recommendations would come in the days ahead, said Dr Priya Abraham, Director of Pune-based ICMR-National Institute of Virology.

“Studies on booster dose have been going on overseas and at least seven different vaccines have been tried out for booster dose. Now, the WHO has put a stop to it till more countries catch up with vaccination. This is because there is an alarming vaccine gap between high-income and low-income countries. But, in future, recommendations for boosters will definitely come,” she said.

Dr Abraham said there was a situation where inadvertently two different vaccines were given in two doses. “We have tested those samples at NIV and found that the patients who received different vaccines in two doses were safe. No adverse effect was noted and immunogenicity was a little better. So, it is definitely not something that will cause a safety issue. We are studying this phenomenon and will be able to give more details in a few days,” she told India Science, the OTT channel of the Department of Science & Technology.

A PIB press release, quoting Dr Abraham said: “Hospitals and laboratories were overwhelmed by the huge number of cases during the second wave. Many of their staff members were infected. So, the efficiency of testing had reduced during that time. There was a shortage of reagents also. All these affected the efficacy of testing. RT-PCR testing method is by itself only about 70% sensitive. But it is still recommended by WHO. But, in the future, we may see easier and quicker ‘point-of-care’ tests where we need not send samples to labs.”

Talking about the Delta Plus variant, Dr Abraham said: “First of all, the Delta-plus variant is less likely to spread than the Delta variant itself. The Delta variant is present in over 130 countries.”

“It has spread all over the world and it is this variant which is highly transmissible. In NIV we have done studies on this variant. We have studied the antibodies produced in the bodies of vaccinated people and checked them against this variant. It has been found that the efficacy of antibodies against this variant has been reduced two to three folds. Yet, the vaccines are still protective against the variants. They may show a little less efficacy, but vaccines are very important to prevent serious forms of disease due to which patients may get hospitalized and even die,” she said.

“So, whatever the variant, the vaccine is till now protective against all, including the Delta variant. So, there should not be any hesitancy at all,” she added.