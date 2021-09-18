In Gujarat, three minor pedestrians killed in hit-and-run case, two others injured

Three children hailing from Rajasthan were killed and two others injured after a vehicle hit them when they were walking along the side of a highway in Banaskantha district of Gujarat early on Saturday, police said.

The vehicle ran over the five devotees, who were walking to the pilgrim town of Ambaji in Banaskantha, in which the three minors were killed on the spot.

The accident took place around 3 am, an official of Ambaji police station said. "The victims had started their journey on foot from Ambasa village in Udaipur district of neighbouring Rajasthan. The speeding vehicle, which is yet to be identified, escaped after the accident," he said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. Their family members arrived after being informed, he added. "We are trying to ascertain the identity of the vehicle that was involved in the hit-and-run case," the police official said. The deceased were identified as Naresh Damor (16), Harish Damor (15) and Reshmi Bhoi (12), police said.

Hundreds of devotees undertake long journeys on foot from different parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan to Ambaji to offer prayers at the Ambaji temple. Banaskantha shares its borders with Rajasthan.

