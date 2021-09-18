3 minors killed in hit-and-run case, 2 others injured

In Gujarat, three minor pedestrians killed in hit-and-run case, two others injured

The vehicle ran over the five devotees, who were walking to the pilgrim town of Ambaji in Banaskantha

PTI
PTI, Palanpur,
  • Sep 18 2021, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 15:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three children hailing from Rajasthan were killed and two others injured after a vehicle hit them when they were walking along the side of a highway in Banaskantha district of Gujarat early on Saturday, police said.

The vehicle ran over the five devotees, who were walking to the pilgrim town of Ambaji in Banaskantha, in which the three minors were killed on the spot.

The accident took place around 3 am, an official of Ambaji police station said. "The victims had started their journey on foot from Ambasa village in Udaipur district of neighbouring Rajasthan. The speeding vehicle, which is yet to be identified, escaped after the accident," he said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem. Their family members arrived after being informed, he added. "We are trying to ascertain the identity of the vehicle that was involved in the hit-and-run case," the police official said. The deceased were identified as Naresh Damor (16), Harish Damor (15) and Reshmi Bhoi (12), police said.

Hundreds of devotees undertake long journeys on foot from different parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan to Ambaji to offer prayers at the Ambaji temple. Banaskantha shares its borders with Rajasthan.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

hit-and-run case
Gujarat
Road accident
Crime
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

US firefighters optimistic over world's biggest tree

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

When Vishnuvardhan, Mammootty teamed up for a movie

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

Four reasons behind The Batman's immense popularity

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

The enduring legacy of Shankar-Jaikishan

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

Taliban’s nightmare: Fearless women

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

DH Toon | Many happy returns of the day, PM Modi

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

GST council changes rates for goods; check here

 