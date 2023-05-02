In his speech, Pawar recalls his political journey

As he decided to step down from the presidency of the NCP, Sharad Pawar recalled his journey of over four decades in Indian and Maharashtra politics.

On May 1, 1960, the Maharashtra state formed under the leadership of Yashwantrao Chavan and, on the same day, he became a member of the Pune City Youth Congress.

On May 1 2023, it was his 63rd anniversary in politics and the very next day, he decided to resign.

“This entire journey of being in public life, which began on May 1, 1960, has continued unabated for the past 63 years, having served Maharashtra and India in various capacities during this period,” Pawar said in his speech at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Nariman Point.

Pawar spoke of his journey and his association with the late Yashwantrao Chavan.

On his journey as a law-maker, he said: “During the 56 years of my being a public representative, I have had the privilege of serving as a member of the State Assembly and of the Legislative Council, as well as a Member of Parliament in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. During this long tenure, I have been entrusted with multiple responsibilities such as Ministerial posts in various departments in the state government; Leader of Opposition in the State Legislature; a 4 time Chief Minister of Maharashtra; India’s Defence Minister; Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and India's Agriculture Minister during the UPA government.”

Pawar also spoke about the activities of many charitable organisations that he is associated with. More than 4.5 lakh students study in various courses from Rayat Shikshan Sansthan (Satara); Vidya Pratishthan (Baramati); Maratha Mandir (Mumbai); Mahatma Gandhi Sarvodaya Sangh (Urali Kanchan, Pune); Shivnagar Vidya Prasarak Mandal (Baramati); and Akhil Bharatiya Maratha Shikshan Parishad (Pune).

“Besides working and guiding these institutions, I will continue to devote my time and guidance to the Nehru Centre, which promotes activities in the field of Science in Mumbai; Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, which focuses on various issues of Maharashtra; Mumbai

Marathi Granth Sangrahalaya Sansthan, which promotes reading, culture, and preservation of books. I am in charge of many organizations like the Vasantdada Sugar Institute, which is doing

research and expansion work in the sugarcane and sugar factories, for which I continue to guide and contribute towards its success. Hence, given the time I will have, I am going to pay more attention to this work from now on,” he said.