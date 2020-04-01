In Maha village, donkey parade for those stepping out of homes

In a move aimed at discouraging people from venturing out to curb the spread of coronavirus, a village in Maharashtra has come up with an unsual punishment- a donkey parade for those found repeatedly stepping out of their homes.

The grampanchayat of Takali village in Kej tehsil of Beed district announced this decision on Wednesday.

"The idea is to discourage people from venturing out on streets, which is against the state advisory. The first time offender will be fined Rs 500, but if the same offence is repeated thrice, that person will be made to sit on a donkey and a procession will be taken out," the official announcement made by the grampanchayat said.

"People should stay at home and cooperate," it further said.