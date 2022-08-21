We have one CM and one super-CM in Maharashtra: Aaditya

In Maharashtra, we have one CM and one super-CM: Aaditya Thackeray 

It took 41 days for the (two member Shinde-Fadnavis) government to undertake its first expansion

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Dhule,
  • Aug 21 2022, 12:28 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2022, 12:29 ist

Lashing out at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis combine which toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said  Maharashtra now has a Chief Minister and a super-Chief Minister.

"They may make all attempts but they would not be able to save the government as it stands on the foundation of betrayal and is totally illegal from the Constitutional point of view," the former tourism, environment and protocol minister for the state said. 

Also Read: How many 'traitors' got ministership in Shinde govt, asks Aaditya

“It is for sure that this government will fall,” Aaditya said in a reference to the bunch of petitions pending before the Supreme Court. 

“See the condition of the government in Maharashtra…we have a Chief Minister (Shinde) and a super Chief Minister (Fadnavis),” he said on Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister, who holds over half a dozen portfolios. 

“In fact, together they have kept most of the important portfolios…it took 41 days for the (two member Shinde-Fadnavis) government to undertake its first expansion (during which 18 Cabinet ministers were sworn in)…and then it took another five days to get the portfolios allocated,” said Aaditya. 

“Look at the portfolios of the first batch of MLAs and ministers (who left with Shinde)…what have they got…what portfolios they had (in MVA government) and what they have got now (in new government)…it’s for all to understand…look at their condition,” he said amid thunderous applause during the Shiv Samvad Yatra. 

“This is a government which serves their own interests…for (establishing) this (government), they had run away from Mumbai, go to Surat, Guwahati and then Goa…they are cowards who stabbed us in our backs,” said Aaditya. 

Also Read: In battle for Mumbai corporation, Shinde, BJP try to undercut Sena by luring Govinda troupes

“Those who have run away will not speak about burning issues like price rise, unemployment, atrocities on women,” he said.

Referring to Shinde’s statement that 50 people (40 Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 Independent MLAs) have broken a Dahi Handi, Aaditya said that what they did was betrayal and nothing else.  “Maharashtra had never liked such things,” he said.

