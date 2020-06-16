In Maharashtra, it is Congress vs Shiv Sena

In Maharashtra's latest political tussle, it is Congress vs Shiv Sena

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS , Mumbai,
  • Jun 16 2020, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 16:18 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI

The rift in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government came out in open with Shiv Sena and Congress trading charges against each other.

Maharashtra Congress president and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat and public works minister Ashok Chavan are expected to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray. The MVA comprises of Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Congress and smaller parties and independents.

The Congress's charge is that their issues and complaints are being ignored and a section of bureaucracy is trying to create a "rift" within the MVA. Senior Congress leaders said that Thackeray is regularly consulting Pawar, the NCP supremo, on different issues but not senior Congress leaders.

In an editorial in Saamana, the Shiv Sena, referred to the Congress as an "old cot" that makes noises -- a statement that has not gone down well with the Congress leadership.

"Congress is doing good in the state. But every once in a while the old cot (Congress) makes noises.... It has now been decided that the two ministers will meet the chief minister. Why is the old cot (Congress) making a noise," the editorial said.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Saamana's executive editor, said: "It is not a jibe at the Congress. It is the writing style of Saamna."

"The coordination in the government is present, all the issues will be resolved after they meet the chief minister, such issues happen at times. Some Congress ministers, especially Ashok Chavan, have said that the officers do not listen to them, they will talk to the chief minister."
Meanwhile, Thorat said: "What has been written in Saamana is not based on full information...we would meet the chief minister."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Sharad Pawar
NCP
Congress
Shiv Sena
Balasaheb Thorat

What's Brewing

Who will be inside stadiums when Premier League returns

Who will be inside stadiums when Premier League returns

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Why we need a law against ‘conversion therapy’ in India

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

Giant tortoise Diego, a hero to his species, is home

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

From the Newsroom: COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: Journey of a disposable face mask

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: How the lockdown has affected animals

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

The Lead: Adarsh Eshwarappa on Kannada cinema and OTT

 