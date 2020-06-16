In Maharashtra's latest political tussle, it is Congress vs Shiv Sena

The rift in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government came out in open with Shiv Sena and Congress trading charges against each other.

Maharashtra Congress president and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat and public works minister Ashok Chavan are expected to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray. The MVA comprises of Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Congress and smaller parties and independents.

The Congress's charge is that their issues and complaints are being ignored and a section of bureaucracy is trying to create a "rift" within the MVA. Senior Congress leaders said that Thackeray is regularly consulting Pawar, the NCP supremo, on different issues but not senior Congress leaders.

In an editorial in Saamana, the Shiv Sena, referred to the Congress as an "old cot" that makes noises -- a statement that has not gone down well with the Congress leadership.

"Congress is doing good in the state. But every once in a while the old cot (Congress) makes noises.... It has now been decided that the two ministers will meet the chief minister. Why is the old cot (Congress) making a noise," the editorial said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader and Saamana's executive editor, said: "It is not a jibe at the Congress. It is the writing style of Saamna."

"The coordination in the government is present, all the issues will be resolved after they meet the chief minister, such issues happen at times. Some Congress ministers, especially Ashok Chavan, have said that the officers do not listen to them, they will talk to the chief minister."

Meanwhile, Thorat said: "What has been written in Saamana is not based on full information...we would meet the chief minister."