In view of PM visit, Rana couple drops agitation plan at CM's home

In what appears to be a volte-face, the politically influential Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur Rana called off their march to Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s residence and recite Hanuman chalisa on Saturday.

The Rana couple cited PM Narendra Modi’s Mumbai visit on Sunday as the reason for calling off the march.

The couple could not step out to march towards Matoshree, the private bungalow of the Thackerays at Kalanagar in Bandra and recite Hanuman chalisa as Shiv Sena workers were present in large numbers outside their residence.

Shiv Sena workers threatened to perform “abhishek” and give “maha-prasad” to the couple.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut described the Rana couple as “Bunty and Bubbly” and claimed that the BJP was behind them. Raut also raised the caste certificate issue of Navneet Kaur Rana which is pending in the Supreme Court.

