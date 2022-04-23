In view of PM visit, Rana couple drops agitation plan at CM's home

In view of PM visit, Rana couple drops agitation plan

The duo claimed that they were not under any kind of pressure or scared by the Maha Vikas Aghadi or the Shiv Sena

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 23 2022, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 16:10 ist

In what appears to be a volte-face, the politically influential Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur Rana called off their march to Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s residence and recite Hanuman chalisa on Saturday.

The Rana couple cited PM Narendra Modi’s Mumbai visit on Sunday as the reason for calling off the march.

The couple could not step out to march towards Matoshree, the private bungalow of the Thackerays at Kalanagar in Bandra and recite Hanuman chalisa as Shiv Sena workers were present in large numbers outside their residence.

Shiv Sena workers threatened to perform “abhishek” and give “maha-prasad” to the couple.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut described the Rana couple as “Bunty and Bubbly” and claimed that the BJP was behind them. Raut also raised the caste certificate issue of Navneet Kaur Rana which is pending in the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Narendra Modi
Protests

