Income Tax sleuths raid top Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav’s residence

In yet another swoop by central agencies, the residence of a top Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav is being searched by Income Tax sleuths amid hectic political developments in Maharashtra involving a stand-off between the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and opposition BJP.

According to reports, the raids in Mazgaon are being being carried out by the I-T Department.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the I-T department so far.

While Jadhav is a senior corporator and is currently the chairman of Standing Committee of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), his wife Yamini Jadhav is an MLA from Byculla.

Also Read | Maharashtra ministers stage sit-in over Nawab Malik's arrest

The Jadhav family is close to Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his family.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who had named Thackeray’s “dirty dozen” is headed to New Delhi to meet officials of various government departments and lodge formal complaints.

“I have forgotten two names of Thackeray Sarkar's "dirty dozen” - Yashwant Jadhav and Yamini Jadhav and family and mayor Kishori Pednekar,” Somaiya tweeted.

A day earlier, Somaiya had named the “dirty dozen” — Ajit Pawar, Anil Parab, Sanjay Raut, Sujit Patkar, Bhawana Gawali, Hasan Mushrif, Anand Adsul, Pratap Sarnaik, Jitender Awhad, Ravindra Waikar — and claimed that they would go to jail.

The raids assumes significance in view of the fact that the elections to the BMC are expected to be held this year.

Check out latest DH videos here