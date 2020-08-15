'Increase Covid-19 tests in rural areas of Maharashtra'

Increase Covid-19 testing in rural areas: Maharashtra minister

State minister Subhash Desai also urged local authorities to increase contact tracing

PTI, Maharashtra,
  • Aug 15 2020, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 11:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit : AFP Photo

With the coronavirus infection spreading to over 300 villages in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, state minister Subhash Desai has instructed the authorities to increase testing in rural parts.

The Industries Minister gave the instructions during a Covid-19 review meeting held in the district collector office here on Friday evening.

Desai, who is also the district guardian minister, asked the officials to enhance contact tracing of patients.

"At least 15 contacts of a positive patient should be traced. Besides, people should be tested before they enter villages," he said.

The number of fever clinics in rural parts of the district should be increased, Desai said, adding, "Use antigen kits if required."

"Patients in rural areas should be treated at the local level only so that the stress on Aurangabad city is reduced," the minister said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Aurangabad district climbed to 18,259 after 292 persons tested positive on Friday, officials said.

The death toll in the district went up to 576 after four patients succumbed to the infection, while 220 were discharged after recovery on Friday.

The number of active cases in Aurangabad is now 4,209, they said. 

