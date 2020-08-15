I-Day: RSS chief hoists national flag in Nagpur

Independence Day: RSS chief hoists national flag in Nagpur

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Aug 15 2020, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2020, 12:48 ist
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat salutes after hoisting the Tricolour during the 74th Independence Day celebrations at RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Credit: PTI Photo

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoisted the national flag at the Sangh headquarters in Mahal area of the city on Saturday as part of the 74th Independence Day celebrations.

Some RSS volunteers were also present during the event, which took place amid tight security.

Track live updates of Independence Day celebrations here

The RSS has organised a programme on the occasion of the Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area, where Nagpur Mahanagar Sahsanghchalak Shridhar Gadge will be the chief guest

