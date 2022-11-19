Independent candidate files Gujarat polls nomination with 2 sacks of Re 1 coins worth Rs 10,000: Report

Preparations for Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 are in full swing with top leaders taking out roadshows, rallies, and more. Meanwhile, a labourer has filed his nomination as an independent from the Gandhinagar North seat and paid the nomination fee with two sacks full of Re 1 coins.

Thirty-five-year-old Mahendrabhai Patni lives in the state capital and has been unhappy with his living conditions. He paid Rs 10,000 nomination fee in the denomination of Re 1 coins.

On his unusual way of paying the nomination fee, he told the Indian Express. “I am a labourer without steady employment. We do not have a house, access to drinking water, or electricity. Families in my neighbourhood agreed to support me as I do not have enough resources to file a deposit. I spent three days collecting the coins from people who promised to vote for me.”

Patni’s home was one among the 521 huts which were demolished to build a five-star hotel and revamp the Gandhinagar Railway Station. But Patni claims that his family continues to live in the slums without basic amenities.

When the publication enquired about the demolitions, an official told that “the hutments had to be removed as they stood on land belonging to the Indian Railways.”

Patni, a BPL card holder, is one among the 28 candidates who have filed nominations from Gandhinagar North. Gujarat elections are set to be held in two phases – December 1 and December 5. The counting of the polls will be held on December 8.