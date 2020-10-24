Independent MLA Geeta Jain who supported BJP joins Shiv Sena

Maha: Independent MLA who supported BJP joins Shiv Sena

Jain (56), who represents the Mira-Bhayander constituency in Thane district, is an influential leader in Mumbai's northern suburbs

  Oct 24 2020
In yet another jolt to the BJP in Maharashtra, independent MLA Geeta Jain, who had supported the BJP after the Vidhan Sabha elections, joined the Shiv Sena on Saturday

Jain (56), who represents the Mira-Bhayander constituency in Thane district, is an influential leader in Mumbai’s northern suburbs.

The development comes close on the heels of BJP stalwart Eknath Khadse, a former Leader of the Opposition and an ex-minister, joining the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Jain visited Matoshree, the private bungalow of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and formally joined the ruling party.

Jain, who was associated with the BJP for nearly a decade, is a first-time MLA and a former Mayor of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Ahead of the 2019 Vidhan Sabha elections, she rebelled and defeated BJP’s official candidate Narendra Mehta and Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain.

After the results, she patched up with the BJP leadership, met the then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and extended support to the BJP.

However, since Thackeray assumed office as chief minister, Jain has been in touch with the Shiv Sena leadership and finally switched sides with her entry coinciding with the ongoing Navratri festivities.

