'India be declared a Hindu nation', says controversial ex-IPS officer Vanzara in Gujarat

Claiming that "Hindus are in danger", the controversial ex-IPS officer in a provocative speech in Gandhinagar in front of thousands of people on Thursday demanded: "India be declared a Hindu rashtra by establishing dharma satta (reign of religion)."

Claiming that "next 25 years are very dangerous", the ex-IPS officer said that "till India remains a secular state, Hindus will never be able to become owner of this country like Christians and Muslims, who have their own countries, which are ruled according to their religion. Hindus are in great difficulties even today. Take example of Kashmir from where they were chased away and West Bengal and Assam, where Hindus are not safe. Even in a state like Gujarat, Hindus are not safe."

Vanzara, who spent nearly eight years in jail in Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Ishrat Jahan encounter cases before being discharged by the trial court, made these statements while speaking at a religious function. The function named "Dharmasatta Mahakumbh" was organised by an organization called "Guru Vandana Manch" in sector 28 in state capital Gandhinagar.

There were dozens of saints from different Hindu sects who had come along with thousands of people from different parts of the state. Vanzara said that Rashtra Vandana Manch has held numerous meetings in the past two years, bringing the religious leaders together for "establishing dharma satta in the country."

In his speech, Vanzara claimed, "What 1,200 years of rule of outsiders like Turkish, Mughals and Britishers couldn't do, last 75 years of independence has done to harm the Hindus."

He said, "At the time of Independence, three states - Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya - had 100 per cent Hindu population but after the independence, they turned into Christian-dominated states."

The controversial officer, who was promoted to Inspector General of Police rank in 2020, six years after his retirement while languishing in jail, "clarified" that what he was saying shouldn't be read as "communal" or "hatred" for anyone.

"In 1947, India's population was 48 crore, of which 8 crore were Muslims. The 8 crore weighed heavily on 40 crore. Of them, five crore went to Pakistan and three crore remained here. Today, they are 23 crore. It is noteworthy to think what will happen now...next 25 years is dangerous."

He blamed the leaders of that time for the partition but said that the current "raj satta is power." "But", he said, "1 billion Hindus can't bank on only raj satta. It is not a Hindu regime... it is secular and doesn't belong to Hindus...in secular raj satta, Hindus can't have their own nation...therefore, we have to strive for a Hindu Rashtra, a Hindu Gantantra (republic)..."

Vanzara also said that there are over "100 Christian countries, over 50 Muslim countries and even a handful of Jews have their own nation, Israel. But, 100 crore Hindus don't have a single country of their own." Vanzara's event was supposed to be held at Umiya Dham, opposite Vaishnodevi circle, in Ahmedabad but was cancelled at the last moment for "unknown reasons."

