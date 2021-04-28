India-France Varuna exercise concludes

The 19th in the series of Varuna exercises between Indian and French navies – aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two blue-water forces concluded in the Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

Conducted from 25 - 27 April, the exercise witnessed high tempo-naval operations at sea, including advanced air defence and anti-submarine exercises, intense fixed and rotary wing flying operations including cross deck helicopter landings, tactical manoeuvres, surface and anti-air weapon firings, underway replenishment and other maritime security operations.

Units of both navies honed and enhanced their war-fighting skills to demonstrate their ability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the maritime domain.

“The common understanding of the two navies in executing maritime operations was evident right from the start of the exercise wherein the entire planning was carried out through virtual meeting and the exercises were conducted completely in the non-contact format,” an Indian Navy press statement said.

The seamless coordination, precise execution of manoeuvres, and accuracy in complex exercises characterized the conduct of Varuna-2021 and has helped further strengthen mutual confidence, interoperability and sharing of best practices between both Navies.

From the Indian Navy’s side, guided-missile stealth destroyer INS Kolkata, guided-missile frigates INS Tarkash and INS Talwar, fleet support ship INS Deepak, with Seaking 42B and Chetak integral helicopters, a Kalvari class submarine and P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft, will participate in the exercise.

The French Navy was represented by the Aircraft Carrier Charles-de-Gaulle with Rafale-M fighter, E2C Hawkeye aircraft and helicopters Caïman M and Dauphin embarked, Horizon-class Air defence destroyer Chevalier Paul, Aquitaine-class multi-mission frigate FNS Provence with a Caïman M helicopter embarked and command and supply ship Var.

INS Tarkash will continue to exercise with the French Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) from 28 April-1 May 2021 participating in advanced surface, anti-submarine and air-defence operations with the French CSG.