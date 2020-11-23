India, Pakistan, Bangladesh should be merged, says Nawab Malik

India, Pak, Bangladesh should be merged: Nawab Malik

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 23 2020, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 12:38 ist
NCP leader Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said that his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would welcome the BJP government's decision if it creates one country by merging India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"The way Devendra ji has said that time will come when Karachi will be the part of India, we have been saying that India, Pakistan and Bangladesh should be merged," Malik told ANI.

Comparing the merger with the fall of the Berlin wall, he asked, "If the wall could be demolished then why not India, Pakistan and Bangladesh come together?." "If BJP wishes to merge these three countries and make a single country, we will welcome it definitely," ANI quoted Malik.

The cabinet minister's comment came two days after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that one day Karachi would be a part of India. "We believe in 'Akhand Bharat'. We also believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day," Fadnavis had said. 

Talking about Brinhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, Malik stated that the NCP wanted to conduct the elections along with Shiv Sena and Congress. 

"It is still 15 months left for the BMC election. Every party has the right to work for their party, and every party is doing so. We are also strengthening our party. We would want those who are running the government all three parties should contest polls together," he said.

