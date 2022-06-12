India to become Hindu Rashtra by 2025, hints organiser of All India Hindu conference

The inauguration of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Rashtra Adhiveshan in the temple town of Ponda in South Goa, on Sunday, also witnessed the demand for creation of a Hindu nation, which one of the convention's main organisers claiming that the demand was a valid one and permitted under the Indian Constitution.

"The demand for a Hindu Rashtra is a valid one and is permitted by the Constitution," Dr Charudatta Pingale of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, the key organisers of the event said. A Hindu Rashtra would be established in India by 2025, he also said.

The seven-day adhiveshan which is underway in the temple town of Ponda in South Goa has been organised annually in Goa since 2012, barring the years of the Covid pandemic.

According to the organisers, over 1000 participants from nearly 350 Hindu organisations across the country as well as from USA, UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, Fiji, and Nepal are scheduled to attend the week-long event, during which contentious issues like the Jnanvapi mosque, Places of Worship Act, Kashmiri Hindus, sound pollution caused by the loudspeakers on mosques’, the Hijab agitation, are expected to be discussed.

“Considering the violence perpetrated by religious fanatics across the country after Friday prayers, we will have to fight for the Hindu Rashtra till the entire system of governance remains in the interest of Hindus,” Pingale also said.

He also said that the biggest challenge before the 'dream' of making India a Hindu Rashtra, was an "anti-Hindu alliance" in the country.

"To defeat this anti-Hindu 'Alliance', we will have to constantly refute it on an ideological and intellectual level in the years to come," Pingale said.