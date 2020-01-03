India to host 36th International Geological Congress

India is all set to host the 36th International Geological Congress in the National Capital Region (NCR) during 2-8 March.

Popularly described as the Olympics of Geosciences, the event is being jointly funded by the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India and supported by the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) along with the science academies of neighbouring countries - Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Geological Survey of India is the nodal agency for organizing the event.

India is the only Asian country to host the Congress twice. The event is expected to be attended by nearly 6000 delegates from across the world.

The Congress is designed to offer a platform for intensive Geoscientific discourse including nearly 3000 oral and 2000 poster presentations, a premium Geo-exhibition, 70 field visits covering the geological superlatives of the subcontinent and many other attractions including high-level business meetings with the international opinion-makers.

Prof. V P Dimri, President, 36th IGC, in a press statement, said: “It is a wonderful opportunity for the country to host such a significant event aimed at the development of Earth Sciences. The meeting has been designed to enable the participation of meritorious geoscientists worldwide and give them the opportunity to explore the best of the geological wealth of the Indian Subcontinent”.

Dr. Rasik Ravindra, Secretary General, 36th IGC said: “The excitement of the grand scientific spectacle unfolding in March 2020 is building up! It is an honour for us to host the largest geoscience event in India. This event will prove beneficial not only to the geoscientific community but also to the society at large”.

A state-of-the-art geo-exhibition has been planned alongside the Congress where more than 200 leading global agencies of the geoscience sector will be exhibiting their products and services. The expo has a mix of pre-fabricated booths and raw spaces suiting to a wide range of budgets.

Sustainability seems to be the keyword in every sphere of life which includes science. The Science Program of the 36th IGC is, thus, built on the theme ‘Geosciences: The Basic Science for a Sustainable Future’. The program includes 45 themes and 287 symposia. It also includes 13 Plenary Talks and one Public Lecture by internationally renowned geoscientists.

The program is expected to usher in an opportunity for cooperative and multidisciplinary scientific research to address contemporary and challenging issues to ensure sustainable development. Seventy field trips have also been planned.