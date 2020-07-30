Indian businessman converts office into coronavirus ward in Gujarat

Guj businessman converts office into coronavirus ward

AFP
AFP, Surat,
  • Jul 30 2020, 11:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 11:40 ist
A man adjusts a bed inside an office space of Indian businessman Kadar Shaikh, which has been converted into a Covid-19 coronavirus care facility, at Surat in Gujarat. Credit: AFP

An Indian businessman who recovered from coronavirus has converted his office into an 85-bed facility to provide free treatment for the poor.

The coronavirus epidemic is still raging in the world's second-most populous nation, with the number of infections passing 1.5 million on Wednesday, and almost 35,000 deaths.

With public hospitals struggling to cope, Kadar Shaikh spent 20 days in a private clinic last month in the western city of Surat -- and was horrified by the bill.

"The cost of treatment at a private hospital was huge. How could poor people afford such treatment?" property developer Shaikh told AFP.

"So I decided to do something and contribute in the fight against the deadly virus."

Once back on his feet, Shaikh secured approval from local authorities to convert his 30,000-square-feet (2,800-square-metre) office premises.

The government provides and pays for the staff, medical equipment and medicine, while Shaikh bought the beds and bears the cost of bed linen and electricity.

Anyone can be admitted, he said, regardless of "caste, creed or religion".

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Gujarat

