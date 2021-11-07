Indian fisherman killed by Pak Navy hailed from Palghar

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Nov 07 2021, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 18:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Shridhar Chamare, the fisherman who died in the firing by Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency, hailed from the Vadrai village in Palghar district, nearly 100 km from Mumbai.

A pall of gloom descended in the Vadrai village after they heard the shocking news of Chamare's death.

"It's very sad. It's a violation of UNCLOS. Firing on a traditional fishing boat is not acceptable," said peace activist, author and journalist Jatin Desai, who has been fighting for the cause of fisherfolk for decades.

Arrangements are being made to bring Chamare's body to his native place for the final rites.

“Chamare had been working on the boat Jalpari, owned by one Jayanti Bokhama for the past more than three months,” Chairman of Vadrai Fishermen's Cooperative Society Maninder Arekar said in a statement.

Chamare and other fishermen had gone fishing into the Arabian Sea on Saturday morning. The Okha Marine Police Station has registered a case and is making further investigation.

Palghar
Mumbai
fishermen
Pakistan
Indian Navy

