Indian Navy exhibits world's largest national flag

Measuring 225 feet in length and 150 feet in width, the flag weighs about 1,400 kg and is made of khadi

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 04 2021, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2021, 15:12 ist
The world's largest national flag exhibited by the Navy. Credit: Twitter/@DefPROMumbai

Coinciding with Navy Day festivities, the world’s largest national flag has been exhibited by the Western Naval Command at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai, overlooking the iconic Gateway of India.

Measuring 225 feet in length and 150 feet in width, the flag weighs about 1,400 kg and is made of khadi.

It has been conceptualised and manufactured by the Khadi and Village Industries and Commission as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

As the Indian Navy rededicates itself to the service of the nation on Navy Day, it renews its pledge and commitment to protect and promote national interests and serve the people of India through this small but important gesture of exhibiting the monumental national flag.

Indian Navy
Tricolour
India News

