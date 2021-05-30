Indian Navy to take charge of flying ICU

A Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) has been installed onboard ALH Mk III from INAS 323 at INS Hansa in Goa by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

With ALH Mk III, an all-weather aircraft, being equipped with MICU, the Indian Navy can now undertake medical evacuation of critical patients by air even in unfavourable weather conditions.

The MICU has two sets of defibrillators, multipara monitors, ventilator, oxygen support as well as infusion and syringe pumps.

It also has a suction system to clear secretions in the mouth or airway of the patient. The system can be operated on aircraft power supply and also has a battery backup of four hours.

The equipment can be installed in two to three hours to convert the aircraft into an air ambulance. This is the first of eight MICU sets to be delivered by HAL to the Indian Navy.