Indian Navy to take charge of flying ICU

Indian Navy to take charge of flying ICU

The equipment can be installed in two to three hours to convert the aircraft into an air ambulance

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 30 2021, 16:43 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 16:43 ist
A Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) has been installed onboard ALH Mk III from INAS 323 at INS Hansa in Goa by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). Credit: indiannavy.nic.in

A Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) has been installed onboard ALH Mk III from INAS 323 at INS Hansa in Goa by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

With ALH Mk III, an all-weather aircraft, being equipped with MICU, the Indian Navy can now undertake medical evacuation of critical patients by air even in unfavourable weather conditions.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The MICU has two sets of defibrillators, multipara monitors, ventilator, oxygen support as well as infusion and syringe pumps.

It also has a suction system to clear secretions in the mouth or airway of the patient. The system can be operated on aircraft power supply and also has a battery backup of four hours.

The equipment can be installed in two to three hours to convert the aircraft into an air ambulance. This is the first of eight MICU sets to be delivered by HAL to the Indian Navy.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
Goa
HAL
Indian Navy
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

How diets shape human evolution

How diets shape human evolution

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Fact-check: Do cabbages spread Covid-19?

Egypt's ancient finds may pull tourism out of Covid-19

Egypt's ancient finds may pull tourism out of Covid-19

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

We must find ways of using and wasting less energy

We must find ways of using and wasting less energy

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Making sense of Sidhu’s punches in Punjab

Making sense of Sidhu’s punches in Punjab

 