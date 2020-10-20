Indian Railways asks offices to ensure smooth functioning of network amid workers' threat

Amidst calls of “direct action” by workers unions over delayed payment of bonuses, the Railway Board has asked its zonal offices and production units that “stringent steps” be taken to ensure smooth operations of trains.

Asking Ministry of Railways to issue an order for giving productivity-linked bonus for the year 2019-20, All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) had on Friday threatened to launch “direct action” on October 22 if the government failed to meet the demand by Wednesday.

The unions also warned halting of train services for two hours if their demand for issuing order announcing bonus is not met.

To prevent any disruptions of train service, the Railway Board said in a missive to all general managers and production units head, “There should not be any room for complacency on the part of the railway administration and all necessary stringent steps must be taken to ensure discipline and smooth functioning of rail movement.”

“Their particular attention should be drawn to relevant penal provisions ” Section 173, 174, and 175 of the Railways Act, 1989 — which are attracted in case of abandoning train without authority, obstructing running of the train and endangering the safety of persons by disobeying rule,” it said.

The letter also said if any railway servant participates in rallies and demonstrations, a report about them should be submitted to the Board.

“If the bonus is not declared by October 21, we will be forced to repeat the history of 1974,” said Shiv Gopal Mishra, general secretary of the AIRF.

Despite meeting the railway minister to press the demand, no order issued granting bonus so for, he said.