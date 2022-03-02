Indian students in Ukraine may have miscalculated gravity of situation despite advisory: Fadnavis

'Our students in Ukraine misread gravity of situation'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 02 2022, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2022, 18:08 ist
BJP Maharashtra leader Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI File Photo

Indian students in Ukraine may have miscalculated the gravity of the situation in that country although the Centre had issued an evacuation advisory for them before Russia actually launched an attack, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

He was replying to a question whether there was a delay on the part of the Indian government in the evacuation of students stuck in Ukraine.

Follow live Ukraine-Russia crisis updates here

"The Indian government had issued an advisory days before the actual attack took place on some cities in Ukraine. However, Indian students may have miscalculated the gravity of the situation although an advisory to evacuate the cities was in place," the former Maharashtra chief minister told reporters.

The Union government has come under attack by the opposition parties after a student hailing from Karnataka got killed in Ukraine in the Russian attack.

Devendra Fadnavis
Ukraine
Russia
India News
Indian Politics

