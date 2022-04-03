India's first family home for special children who lost a parent during pandemic coming up

In a major initiative, India's first "family home" for special children who have lost either parent during the Covid-19 pandemic is coming up at the picturesque coastal town of Arnala near Mumbai.

On Sunday, coinciding with the Gudi Padwa festivities and 'prakat-din' of Swami Samarth of Akkalkot, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari laid the foundation of the project.

"Serving children with special needs is like performing worship...there are difficulties but as a community we need to work together," said Koshyari.

The Swananda Seva Sadan, which involves the initiative of the Nutan Gulgule Foundation and CSR funds and voluntary support, is expected to start functioning in a year's time.

Located near the Arnala fishing village and the Arnala island fort, the facilities would be able to house 40 children—20 boys and 20 girls—and 40 parents.

The facility is located in Prabhat Colony off Arnala beach in Virar in Palghar district and is around 80 kilometres off downtown Mumbai.

Nutun Gulgule, the chairperson of the foundation, and her banker husband Vinayak Gulgule made painstaking efforts in making it possible. The Gulgule-couple is blessed with a special child, Pushkar, their only kid. Pushkar is a film editor and tech-savvy.

Pushkar is the inspiration for the couple, and over the last few years, they have been working for special children.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has been testing times for all of us. Several people lost their lives. Kids have lost their mothers, fathers and in some cases, both. Our facility will take care of special child who have lost one parent. The parent can stay with the child," the Gulgule couple said.

The centre would be self-contained, will have a meditation facility, library, recreation and medical facility. The centre would have a Wi-Fi network.

The Gulgule-couple is ensuring that the special children are educated and trained so that they can take up jobs in the times to come. Among those who were present include Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit, Virar MLA Hitendra Thakur and former Mumbai sheriff Dr Jagannath Hegde.

During his address, Koshyari announced a support of Rs 25 lakh.

