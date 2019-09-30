India's oldest legislator finally bows out

India's oldest-serving legislator Ganpatrao Deshmukh of Peasants' & Workers' Party (PWP) has finally bowed out of electoral politics. The 93-year-old, an 11-time legislator, is a member of the outgoing 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

He decided not to contest again last year, and now the decision has been stamped by the PWP leadership. PWP general secretary Jayant Patil wanted Deshmukh to contest again, but the latter opted out for health reasons.

Deshmukh an 11-time MLA from Sangole in Solapur district of Western Maharashtra. He is the second longest serving legislator in India after late DMK supremo M Karunanidhi.

As against Deshmukh's 56 years, Karunanidhi was member of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for 61 years and was an MLA 13 times. He had been influenced by Leftist thoughts since his student days. He is a member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for 56 years - and is widely respected.

Deshmukh was first elected in 1962 and then won every election but for 1972 and 1995. He had been minister twice - in 1978 when Sharad Pawar headed Progressive Democratic Front and in 1999 when PWP supported the Congress-NCP Democratic Front then headed by late Vilasrao Deshmukh.

In Deshmukh's place, the PWP now now has fielded industrialist Bhausaheb Rupnar. Deshmukh's son Chandrakant Deshmukh was also an aspirant. "All aspirants are equal, you have to support the party," Deshmukh Sr said. However, he has refused to comment by his son missed the bus.