India's Omicron tally crosses 3,000, Maharashtra nearing 100-mark

India registered 377 new cases of highly transmissible Covid variant Omicron in the past 24 hours, pushing the national tally to 3007, Union health ministry said on Friday morning.

Of the total, 1,199 people have recovered from the new strain nationwide so far, it added.

As per the health ministry, the Omicron infection has spread to 27 states and UTs. However, Maharashtra and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit states.

With 79 fresh cases being detected in last 24 hours, Maharashtra continued to be the worst hit at 876. Of them, 381 patients have been discharged as per the health ministry data. The national capital continued with 465 Omicron cases of which 57 have recovered.

Also Read | India took just 8 days to see Covid-19 surge from 10,000 to over 1 lakh

Delhi is followed by Karnataka with 99 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 333. Rajasthan has, so far, detected 291 cases of this variant.

Among other states, Kerala recorded 50 new Omicron cases taking the total to 284. Gujarat and Tamil Nadu logged 204 and 121 cases respectively.

Haryana's Omicron tally has climbed to 114 with 43 new cases, while Telangana's tally has reached 107.

Odisha and Uttar Pradesh continued with 60 and 31 cases respectively. Andhra Pradesh also continued with 28 cases while infections have risen to 27 in West Bengal. Goa has reported 14 new Omicron cases at 19 so far.

Omicron case count continued in single digits in Madhya Pradesh(9) and Uttarakhand(8). However, Assam's Omicron cases have jumped to 9 from 2 cases reported on Thursday. Meghalaya has 4 Omicron cases so far. Chandigarh, J&K, and Andaman Nicobar islands have so far 3 cases each.

Puducherry and Punjab continued with two Omicron cases each so far. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Laddakh, Manipur continue with one case of this variant each so far. The new state in the list Chhattisgarh has also reported one case of Omicron.

Check out DH's latest videos