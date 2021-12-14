IndiGo loader falls asleep in cargo compartment

IndiGo loader falls asleep in cargo compartment of Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight; found safe on arrival

The cargo door was closed and the loader woke up as the aircraft took off from the Mumbai airport

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2021, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 18:31 ist
After getting the requisite clearances from the authorities in Abu Dhabi, he was sent back to Mumbai as a passenger on the same aircraft. Credit: Reuters File Photo

A loader of IndiGo fell asleep in the cargo compartment of the airline's Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flight, but was found safe on arrival in the capital city of the UAE, officials of aviation regulator DGCA said on Tuesday.

After the loading of baggage in the aircraft, one of the loaders of the private carrier fell asleep behind the baggage in the cargo compartment on Sunday's flight, they said.

The cargo door was closed and the loader woke up as the aircraft took off from the Mumbai airport, the officials informed.

After the aircraft landed in the capital city of the United Arab emirates (UAE), a medical examination of the loader was conducted by Abu Dhabi authorities and his physical condition was found to be stable and normal, they said.

After getting the requisite clearances from the authorities in Abu Dhabi, he was sent back to Mumbai as a passenger on the same aircraft, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said.

The personnel of the airline involved in the incident have been off-rostered pending an investigation, they added.

Asked about the matter, an IndiGo spokesperson told PTI, "We are aware of the incident and the requisite authorities have been informed. The matter is under investigation."

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Indigo
Mumbai
Abu Dhabi
DGCA

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 