Indo-Pacific region requires greater vigilance: President Ram Nath Kovind

In the emerging geopolitical situation in the world, the Indo-Pacific region demands greater vigilance, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Thursday.

"I am aware that the Navy has adopted mission-based deployments in the Indian Ocean region," Kovind said after presenting President's Colours to INS Shivaji in Lonavla, a prominent training establishment of the Indian Navy located between Mumbai-Pune stretch.

"High-quality training of marine engineers is crucial for sustained deployments and presence in our areas of interest. The future will also see great diversity in the propulsion systems ranging from conventional to nuclear and electric and hybrid propulsion. Concepts of maintenance will also undergo a paradigm shift with increased requirements on operational availability of platforms," the President said.

INS Shivaji will need to impart the requisite skills to all trainees to prepare them to meet future challenges, he added.

"A nation’s maritime interests are usually also linked to its economy and the well-being of its people. I am told about 90 per cent of our trade, by volume, is handled by sea routes," he said.

According to the President, the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, this enhances the role of the Indian Navy not just in national security but also in economic security, and thus in the wider process of nation-building.

"The Navy is India’s chief instrument of its sea power. It is also the guardian of the nation’s maritime interests, both military and civilian. The nation is proud of the Navy’s commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and also extending a helping hand in times of civil emergencies," he said.

Kovind pointed out that considering the entire world as one family and moving forward with the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), India is constantly meeting its global responsibilities.

"I am glad to know that recently, the Indian Navy launched ‘Operation Vanila’ to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief to the affected population of Madagascar post devastation caused by Cyclone Diane. India and Madagascar are connected through the Indian Ocean Region. I had the honour of visiting the island nation in 2018. I am particularly happy that India was one of the first respondent to come to the rescue of our Malagasy brothers and sisters," he said.

As a leading power, India plays a crucial role in shaping the global paradigm with respect to international security, trade and commerce. India’s rise in the international order has been fuelled by many factors including the capabilities and valour of our armed forces, he said.