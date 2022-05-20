Indrani Mukerjea walks out of jail after six years

HR professional-turned-media executive Indrani Mukerjea walked out of the women’s prison at Byculla on Thursday six-and-a-half years after she was arrested for the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora.

Indrani was granted bail by the Supreme Court a couple of days ago and remains under trial.

“I am very happy,” she said as she emerged from the prison complex.

She was received by her lawyer Sana Raees Khan.

The Supreme Court order was presented before the special CBI court in Mumbai and the release was finalised after furnishing bail bond of Rs 2 lakh.

Khan later dropped the release order in Byculla jail.

Her ex-husband Peter Mukerjea, former Star TV CEO and media tycoon, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 20 March, 2020.

Sheena Bora, who was 24 at the time of her murder on April 24, 2012, was in a live-in relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, the younger son of Peter Mukerjea – her step-brother.

Sheena's body was found in Pen taluka on May 23, 2012 29 days after her murder – but no ADR or FIR was taken. Instead, an entry was made in the station diary of Pen police station. She was killed on 24 April, 2012.

The accused in the case were Indrani Mukerjea, her first husband Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, driver Shyamvar Rai had turned an approver.