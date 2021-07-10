Indus Valley Civilisation-era pottery found in Jalgaon

A group of researchers have stumbled upon pottery fragments dating back to 2500 BC and 1750 AD alongside an old fortress of an ancient trade route along the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border.

An Indus Valley Civilisation-era pottery has been found in this part of Maharashtra for the first time, and this calls for further research.

The pottery fragments bearing signs of various eras and ages were found near a fortress at Yawal in the Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

Yawal is located in the trade route of Chopda and Burhanpur, a stretch connecting Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, replete with history along the Tapi river.

The Yawal municipal town and tehsil too have two small rivers – Harita and Sarita, also known as Hadkai and Khadkai.

The Yawal fortress or the Nimbalkar fortess is associated with the Maratha period, and nearby is a temple dedicated to Maharishi Ved Vyas.

The discovery was made by Bhujangrao Bobade, the Director of Heritage Foundation, Jalgaon, Samadhan Mahajan, Assistant Commissioner, GST Department, Jalgaon and his son Parth Mahajan.

“We are surprised and stunned at looking at the wide range of pottery,” said Bobade, a historian and one of India’s experts on museums and archives, who has authored several books.

“We found dark red and dark black pottery…it is equivalent to the Harappan period…it could be around 2500 BC, we have also found pottery of late medieval period, may be around as late as 1750 AD,” Bobade told DH on Saturday.

“There needs to be more research and more excavation…we have just found these on 200 to 300 sq ft area…the fort complex is spread across six acres, which is huge,” he said.

The black and red ware pottery has been found at the top of white mounds at the entry gate of Nimbalkar fort.

Bobade will now write to the Archaeological Survey of India and Maharashtra Government’s Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

“During the Indus Valley Civilisation, pottery was an important industry and the significance of the pottery can be noted from the fact that Harappam pictographic scripts were mainly found on pottery," said Bobade.

"The Indus Valley Civilisation pottery remained plain most of the time and it further enabled us to understand the gradual evolution of various design motifs as employed in different shapes, and styles."

“This pottery consists chiefly of wheel made wares (although potters' wheels, being made of wood, have not survived), both plain and painted, while the plain pottery (usually of red clay with or without a fine red slip) is more common than the painted ware (of red and black colours),” he said.