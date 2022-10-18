Industry, civil society associations sign MoUs with EC to increase voting percentage

The chief electoral officer, Gujarat on Tuesday said that it has signed over 200 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with industrial associations, civil society groups and advocate associations "for increasing registration and voter turnout" in the coming Assembly election.

"We have signed a total of 233 MoUs largely with industrial associations, Blind People Association, hospital association, advocate associations, among others, to promote electoral participation and voter turnout," chief electoral officer (CEO), Gujarat, P Bharathi told DH.

The CEO office also tweeted from its official Twitter handle, stating, "MOUs are signed in form of appeal for increasing registration and Voter turnout, establish Voter Awareness Forum in their organisations. Name and shame has never been our intention."

In one of the MOUs, signed with Gujarat High Court Advocate (GHAA), it is mentioned, "The CEO office and the office of Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association jointly agree to enter into this MoU of mutual support and co-operation for working towards 100 per cent Electoral Participation by citizens of Gujarat."

The MoU stated, "Spreading awareness amongst the advocates of Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association and to do the needful for 100 per cent participation of our members in voting."

When contacted, Pathik Patwar, president of Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI), said that MoU was signed to encourage the industrial units to not just allow their employees to vote but also incentivise it. "Although voting day is a holiday most of the industrial units don't shut as economically it may not be viable for many. We have requested them to come up with a time slot during which employees can go to vote and also facilitate them for participation."

In 2017 Assembly polls, the voter turnout was a little less than 70 per cent in Gujarat. To increase the percentage, the state government had passed a bill in 2015, making voting compulsory in local body elections. The bill had penal provision for those violating it. Following a litigation in Gujarat high court, its implementation was stayed.