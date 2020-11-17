Industry stakeholders write to CM on Goa tourism policy

Various industry bodies in Goa have written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to defer implementation of the state tourism policy, saying it should have a balanced representation of all key stakeholders in the business.
Last month, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet has approved the Tourism Policy-2020, which will give a "proper direction to the industry".
The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the CII Goa State Council in a joint representation to Sawant on Monday said the tourism policy should not be implemented till they give their inputs and suggestions on it.
