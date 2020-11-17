Industry stakeholders write to CM on Goa tourism policy

Industry stakeholders write to CM on Goa tourism policy

Last month, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet has approved the Tourism Policy-2020

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Nov 17 2020, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 09:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Various industry bodies in Goa have written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to defer implementation of the state tourism policy, saying it should have a balanced representation of all key stakeholders in the business.

Also read: New tourism policy seeks to make Goa free of drugs

Last month, Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said the Pramod Sawant-led cabinet has approved the Tourism Policy-2020, which will give a "proper direction to the industry".

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the CII Goa State Council in a joint representation to Sawant on Monday said the tourism policy should not be implemented till they give their inputs and suggestions on it.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goa
Tourism
Pramod Sawant
Manohar Ajgaonkar

What's Brewing

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo

‘The Crown’: How to survive a royal weekend

‘The Crown’: How to survive a royal weekend

What you need to know about US election, disinformation

What you need to know about US election, disinformation

Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security

Twitter names famed hacker 'Mudge' as head of security

Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience

Newton’s masterpiece has a surprisingly wide audience

 